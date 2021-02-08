Eric Church Performs “Round Here Buzz” In Honor of Small Business Owners at Super Bowl After-Party Concert

</noscript> </div>

Church launched into his performance, opening with “Round Here Buzz,” which he dedicated to small business owners. He also performed “Doing Life With Me,” from his upcoming Heart & Soul project.

“I grew up in a really small town and a small town business means a lot to me,” the North Carolina native and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year said. “It was the backbone of where I grew up and I think it’s still the backbone of this country.”

He added, “I was a guy who grew up in a town were Friday night, high school football mattered and everybody would rally around the high school team, and the next day, win or lose, go to this small business and celebrate or drown their sorrows, so that’s kinda where this song came from.”

Church recently revealed a new track, “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones,” and teased an upcoming headlining tour set for later this year. In April, Church will release the three-album, 24-song project, Heart & Soul, which features his previously-released songs “Hell of a View,” “Doing Life With Me,” “Stick That In Your Country Song” and more.