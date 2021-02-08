Mickey Guyton Gives Birth to Her First Child, Grayson Clark Savoy

The country superstar said giving birth was "the hardest and most beautiful thing [she has] ever done"

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. – Psalm 30:5.”

Noting that it was “the hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done,” country superstar Mickey Guyton announced the birth of her son, Grayson Clark Savoy, today on social media.

The past nine months for Guyton, alongside pregnancy, have included her greatest career acclaim to date. On a Today Show appearance in December 2020, she noted she was “still trying to process” her historic nomination as the first solo Black woman to be nominated in a country category for “Black Like Me” for Best Country Solo Performance.

Continuing, she told Hoda Kotb, “This award is just so much bigger than just the Grammy nomination for me. This award is for Black women, for every single woman that has felt unseen and unheard and put in a corner and not acknowledged,” she proclaimed. “It’s just been so overwhelming. I’m just so blessed.”

Her blessings have continued via Grayson. The name combines that of her husband, Grant Savoy, with Savoy’s best friend, Tyson, who passed away in 2019.

“I just want to lift him up in whatever it is that he decides he wants to do with his life,” Guyton said. “I just want to be that beacon for him.”