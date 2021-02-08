Music

Kelsea Ballerini on Her Collaboration With Shania Twain And Why She Disabled Her Instagram Comments

Ballerini is known for being transparent with her fans on social media
by 1h ago

Kelsea Ballerini recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show, where she played hits including “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “I Hate Love Songs,” and also chatted about her home life, her approach to social media, and her recent collaboration with country music icon Shania Twain.

