Chris Young Was Among The Fans Watching The Super Bowl In Person At Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium

As Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame the Kansas City Chiefs at Sunday night’s (Feb. 7) Super Bowl LV, Chris Young was among those watching the game in-person at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Others in the crowd included Luke Bryan and Shania Twain.

Young shared a video from the stadium as confetti fell on the field following the Buccaneers’ victory, captioning the video with “Congrats Buccaneers fans!!!! That’s a wrap!!! #Superbowl.”

According to Sports Illustrated, a total of 22,000 fans attended the game, including 7,500 healthcare workers who were invited as guests of the league to honor their work and sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic.

A few days before the game, Young joined J.R., Launa and Kevin from Tampa Bay’s 99.5 QYK to discuss his Super Bowl predictions.

“Kansas City Chiefs,” Young predicted. “I love Tom Brady. Tom Brady is the GOAT. But if there was going to be a quote unquote, baby GOAT, it would be Patrick Mahomes.”

Unfortunately, the Chiefs fell to the Buccaneers, who won the game 31-9. The win earned Brady his seventh Super Bowl championship.

Young will also help launch the next college football season as a performer for the three-day festival Touchdowns & Tunes ’21 Tailgate Party. The event runs from Sept. 3-5. Young will headline the Sept. 5 show, which also includes Lauren Alaina, Kameron Marlowe, Parker McCollum and Craig Morgan on the lineup. Others slated to perform during the event include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, and more.

Young recently collaborated with Kane Brown on the song “Famous Friends.”

“We made a quick turnaround demo so we could listen to it,” he told the Morning Krewe. “It could be a duet with two guys that’s not just about going out and you know slamming alcohol. It’s that hometown thing and has a cool vibe. I just texted him and said, ‘Hey buddy, what do you think about joining me on this?’ He listened to it and like responded immediately, like “I’m in.’”