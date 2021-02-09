Kane Brown Has A “Good Group Of Songs” Together For 2021

Hot on the heels of crossing over to the top 20 of Billboard’s Top 200 albums via his August 2020-released Mixtape Vol. 1 EP, Kane Brown has promised an album-length project for 2021. Brown’s potential forthcoming release could make him three-for-three in achieving number-one Billboard Country charting albums in his career-to-date.

While appearing on Radio.com’s Katie and Company program, Brown said, “[I’ve] got a good group of songs together…I know a lot of people are wondering if there’s just going to be songs added to the first EP or if we’re going to have a second EP. I will tell you that… ’Worship You’ will probably be the only song that comes over for the rest of the album.”

Brown also noted that the process of preparing his latest release has a been fun social media process, saying, “I’ve put songs up on the Instagram that are not gonna make the album. I was just excited for them at the time. It’s cool letting my fans kind of guess which ones are gonna be on there and which ones aren’t.”

As well, Brown has rescheduled dates from his 2020-postponed Worldwide Beautiful tour. Between September-November 2021, he has a string of eleven dates that are tentatively expected to occur. It has been announced that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the newly scheduled dates.

At present, Kane Brown’s duet for “Famous Friends” with Chris Young has reached the top 40 of Billboard’s Country Airplay charts.

For more information on tour dates, releases, and more in what appears to be an incredibly busy 2021 for Kane Brown, click here.