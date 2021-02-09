Brittney Spencer’s Mother Expected, Since Childhood, That Her Daughter Would Sing Country Music

The CMT Next Women of Country member and rising star has been on the path to success for quite some time

Baltimore-born and Nashville-based Brittney Spencer has always been on the fast-track to country stardom. Long before she was one of CMT’s New Women of Country for 2021, her expectation for success was set by her family.

“[Spencer’s mother] always knew that I was going to sing. She tells me all the time, she said God told her when I was a kid that I wouldn’t be with her for a long time. I wouldn’t stay there [in Baltimore]…,” Spencer told Chrissy Metz on the actor and singer’s Country Faith Radio program on Apple Music Country.

“She believed I would do country music before I had the courage to even pursue it,” Spencer continues, highlighting that on her high school class ring, her mother had it inscribed with a cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

“My mom bought me my first pair of cowboy boots,” she added. “She’s just always been on board … She knew it before I did.”

Spencer’s 2021 kicked off with her talent being highlighted by CMT. This has come at the end of an eight-year journey that saw Spencer arrive in Nashville in 2013 to attend Middle Tennessee State University. As well, she’s been a background singer for the likes of Carrie Underwood, while teaching herself to play guitar, plus developing her skills as an artist and songwriter while busking downtown. Of the experience, she notes, “It was a good time…I’m glad I did it.”

Spencer’s 2020-closing Compassion EP comes after being cited by Maren Morris during her acceptance of an award for Female Artist of the Year as a notable Black female country artist. Plus, her cover of The Highwomen’s song “Crowded Table” provided her visibility to country’s mainstream via social media.