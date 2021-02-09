Tanya Tucker Is Reuniting With Brandi Carlile For A New Album

You can’t slow down a country music legend.

Tanya Tucker has been hard at work on a new album with artist/writer/producer Brandi Carlile, Tucker tells Rolling Stone.

The project will follow Tucker’s previous collaboration with Carlile and Shooter Jennings, While I’m Livin’, which earned two Grammys in 2020, for Best Country Album and Best Country Song (the track “Bring My Flowers Now”). Carlile and Tucker made a triumphant performance of “Bring My Flowers Now” during the Grammy ceremony, and Tucker later headlined a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

While I’m Livin’ marked Tucker’s first project of original material in nearly two decades, since 2009’s My Turn. It’s clear that Tucker is ready to make more music.

“We’re just about ready to get started on a new album,” Tucker told Rolling Stone of the upcoming project, which, like While I’m Livin’, will involve Jennings. “[Carlile] sent me maybe a verse and chorus, and it blew me away. So we’re on the right track,” Tucker added.

Tucker burst onto the country music scene in 1972 as a precocious 13-year-old talent, earning a hit with her debut single “Delta Dawn,” and the Top 5 single “Love’s The Answer.” She would follow with No. 1 hits “What’s Your Mama’s Name,” “Blood Red and Goin’ Down,” and “Would You Lay With Me (In A Field of Stone)” in 1973 and 1974.

Tucker went on to earn 10 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country charts and earned the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year honor in 1991.

“All I want, all I’ve ever wanted, was just an opportunity to be heard,” Tucker said. “Not to close me off and not to categorize me — just to let everybody hear me, man. They don’t have to like me, but they might, you know? I’m greedy. I just want an opportunity to gather up some more fans. The more I have, the better I like it.”