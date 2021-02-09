Miranda Lambert to Play Three Socially-Distanced Shows at Billy Bob’s Texas

Miranda Lambert is set to perform her first headlining concerts in over a year, and she’s doing it in her homestate of Texas. The “Settling Down” singer-songwriter will perform songs from her latest album, Wildcard, during three shows at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, on April 22-24, 2021. The shows are part of the “world’s largest honky tonk’s” 40th anniversary celebration.
“First concert in over a year. Texas, I can’t wait to come home,” Lambert said via Instagram. Lambert also added that the shows will be reduced capacity and will follow strict COVID protocols.
Fellow country star George Strait even filmed a PSA for Billy Bob’s to remind Texans of the things they can do to help the state defeat Covid-19.