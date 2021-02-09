Miranda Lambert to Play Three Socially-Distanced Shows at Billy Bob’s Texas

The gigs mark the singer’s first shows in more than a year

Miranda Lambert is set to perform her first headlining concerts in over a year, and she’s doing it in her homestate of Texas. The “Settling Down” singer-songwriter will perform songs from her latest album, Wildcard, during three shows at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, on April 22-24, 2021. The shows are part of the “world’s largest honky tonk’s” 40th anniversary celebration.

“First concert in over a year. Texas, I can’t wait to come home,” Lambert said via Instagram. Lambert also added that the shows will be reduced capacity and will follow strict COVID protocols.

Fellow country star George Strait even filmed a PSA for Billy Bob’s to remind Texans of the things they can do to help the state defeat Covid-19.

With large-scale tours still shut down due to the pandemic, artists are seeking socially-distanced options for performances, and Billy Bob's has become a key destination. The venue is operating at half of the recommended capacity and requires all guests and staff to wear masks at all times. Jimmie Allen is set to perform at Billy Bob's Texas on Feb. 19, Tracy Lawrence on Feb. 27, Kip Moore on March 13, Hank Williams, Jr. on April 2-3, Midland on April 8-10, Dwight Yoakam on April 15-17, and Jon Pardi on Oct. 9-10. Presales for Lambert's fanclub start Feb. 10, with general public tickets going on sale for Lambert's show on Feb. 12. Tickets will be $50 for general admission, and $150-200 for reserved seating.




