Florida Georgia Line to Perform New Music During Charity Livestream on Feb. 17

On Friday (Feb. 12), Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will release their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On. The duo will celebrate the new project with the livestream event “Life Rolls On From The FGL House,” as Kelley and Hubbard team with Amazon Music and CMT to perform songs from the new album.

CMT’s Cody Alan will host the event, which launches on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel (inside Amazon Music’s mobile app), at 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 17. Alan will chat with Kelley and Hubbard in a Q&A following the concert. The performance will also be available to watch on Amazon’s Music Channel for three days after the live event.

The event, in partnership with CMT, will support businesses impacted by the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville. All proceeds will go to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Nashville Neighbors Fund, with grants from the fund benefiting nonprofits that provide services aiding immediate and long-term needs for those impacted by the explosion.

FGL’s Hubbard and Kelley, along with Amazon Music, CMT and Big Machine Label Group, have each donated to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Nashville Neighbors Fund. Fans can donate during the livestream using Tiltify.

Life Rolls On, FGL’s first full-length project with writer/producer Corey Crowder, features their current single “Long Live,” and welcomes Nelly (“Lil Bit”), Russell Dickerson (“It’s About Time”), and Chase Rice (“Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen”). Kelley and Hubbard have a history of collaborative efforts, from their Bebe Rexha collaboration “Meant To Be” to last year’s work in co-writing and executive producing Contemporary Christian Music artist Chris Tomlin’s Chris Tomlin & Friends project—in addition to FGL’s collaborations on business ventures, such as FGL House, Round Here Records, Old Camp Whiskey, and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with fellow country superstar Jason Aldean).

Florida Georgia Line recently became the first and only country act to earn two RIAA Diamond-certified singles, including their breakthrough hit “Cruise” (11x Platinum) and their more recent No. 1 “Meant To Be” with Bebe Rexha (10x Platinum).