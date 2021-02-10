Brandi Carlile Releases Cover Of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

If tuned in to the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, you likely heard top-tier country singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s cover of John Denver’s 1971 hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in the trailer of forthcoming CBS series Clarice, which is set one year after the events of three-decade-old horror classic The Silence of the Lambs.
While Denver’s original is a soothing, yearning ballad, Carlile’s take is somewhat darker. Sparse and orchestral, it fits the new program’s mood based on Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel. Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as serial killer detective Starling, who, with Dr. Hannibal Lecter’s aid, is searching for Buffalo Bill, an infamous murderer. Created by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, the program also stars Kal Penn and Nick Sandow.