Lindsay Ell To Host LiveStream Concert to Benefit Live Show Crews Nationwide

Calgary-born country star Lindsay Ell’s forthcoming live concert livestream will impressively be a full-scale, full-band, and full-production performance, employing over 250 people to work on the show. Highlighting her continuing desire to help touring musicians and crews impacted by COVID-19, every dollar that’s raised after the band and crew gets paid from her performance of songs from her August 2020-released album heart theory will be donated to Crew Nation, an initiative to support live show crews across the country.

In partnership with Fireplay, PRG, and VYE, the event — available to fans in the comfort of their homes — takes place on Friday, February 12, at 8 PM CT. It is the first chance Ell’s gotten to play through the songs on heart theory with her full band since the album came out.

“To say that I’m excited to finally be able to play heart theory live for fans around the world is an understatement,” Ell noted. “I am so grateful to Fireplay, PRG, and VYE for bringing this to life. More importantly, I’m humbled to be able to put my band and this incredible crew back to work and to raise money for some organizations who continue to work tirelessly to support the behind-the-scenes workers who have been so gravely affected by the pandemic. I hope this is a night of celebration and healing for so many. Cannot wait for music fans from around the world to join the show!”

The stream will remain live for 48 hours after the premiere event. Tickets will be based on a pay-what-you-can model and are on sale now and available by clicking here.