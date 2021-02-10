Lauren Alaina Welcomes Jon Pardi On New Track “Getting Over Him”

Lauren Alaina is no stranger to hit collaborations, judging by her previous work with Kane Brown (the 6x multi-platinum “What Ifs”), as well as “One Beer” with HARDY and Devin Dawson.
Now, Alaina is teaming up with “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” singer Jon Pardi on her blues-tinged new single, “Getting Over Him.”
In the song, Alaina’s ready to shake off heartbreak with some casual, no-strings-attached fun. As the song says, she’s not looking for love, just a “last call, first call, no fallin’, just getting over him guy.”