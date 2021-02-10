Lauren Alaina Welcomes Jon Pardi On New Track “Getting Over Him”

</noscript> </div>

“I had this idea because after my two breakups,” she said. “I had not been single — like really been single—since I was 17 years old. And I was like, ’I just need a little flirty song about a boy in a bar, I think.'”

The gregarious and talented Alaina is known for her sly humor, but she admits that even she has struggles in the dating department.

“Y’all, the struggle was real for me to learn how to actually flirt,” she said. “I’m getting better, but I was like, ’I don’t know how to flirt with intent!'”

“I’m a very, like, flirty, outgoing person,” she added. “But I’d never, like, flirted with people in hopes that they would be like, ’Do you want to go on a date?’ You know? So I was, like, really trying to figure that out.”

“Getting Over Him” is the title track to Alaina’s six-song EP she released in September and follows her Top 30 hit “Getting Good.”