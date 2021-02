Lauren Alaina Welcomes Jon Pardi On New Track “Getting Over Him”

Lauren Alaina is no stranger to hit collaborations, judging by her previous work with Kane Brown (the 6x multi-platinum “What Ifs”), as well as “One Beer” with HARDY and Devin Dawson.

Now, Alaina is teaming up with “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” singer Jon Pardi on her blues-tinged new single, “Getting Over Him.”

In the song, Alaina’s ready to shake off heartbreak with some casual, no-strings-attached fun. As the song says, she’s not looking for love, just a “last call, first call, no fallin’, just getting over him guy.”



Alaina wrote the song with Emily Weisband and Paul DiGiovanni. Alaina previously dated and was engaged to her high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins, and later briefly dated comedian John Crist. She tells abcnewsradioonline.com that the idea for “Getting Over Him” came from those fizzled relationships.

“I had this idea because after my two breakups,” she said. “I had not been single — like really been single—since I was 17 years old. And I was like, ’I just need a little flirty song about a boy in a bar, I think.'”

The gregarious and talented Alaina is known for her sly humor, but she admits that even she has struggles in the dating department.

“Y’all, the struggle was real for me to learn how to actually flirt,” she said. “I’m getting better, but I was like, ’I don’t know how to flirt with intent!'”

“I’m a very, like, flirty, outgoing person,” she added. “But I’d never, like, flirted with people in hopes that they would be like, ’Do you want to go on a date?’ You know? So I was, like, really trying to figure that out.”

“Getting Over Him” is the title track to Alaina’s six-song EP she released in September and follows her Top 30 hit “Getting Good.”