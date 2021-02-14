PREMIERE: Chuck Wicks’ Video For “Old With You” Is A Family Affair

</noscript> </div>

Chuck Wicks put his love of family front and center in the music video for his new single “Old With You.” The clip, directed by Marcel Chagnon, is filled with snippets of personal footage of Wicks, his wife Kasi and their infant son Tucker Elliott, born Dec. 4, 2020.

The video chronicles the couple’s romantic journey, including scenes of Wicks proposing to Kasi, the couple seeing each other for the first time as she walked down the aisle on their wedding day in 2019, and scenes of the family bringing their son home for the first time.

Wicks wrote the song alongside Seth Ennis and Joe Fox, soon after Chuck and Kasi welcomed their son.

The song’s sweet lyrics include lines of gratitude and hope such as Now I’m the luckiest guy in the room/cause I’m the one who gets to get old with you.

Wicks shared with cmt.com about the making of the video and shining a spotlight on precious, real-life moments.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Two things—Marcel and I flipping out at 6 a.m. in the middle of my field looking at playback and seeing that we captured an amazing sunrise performance. It’s all about lighting! And timing. So it was a big deal to us. The other was capturing little Tucker in the hospital with Kasi. They were just dancing together. And I told Kasi it was gonna be for the video. So I started singing “Old With You” really softly as they danced and I remembered thinking to myself how blessed that moment was and how lucky I am to have a healthy baby and an amazing wife.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video connects all the dots of the love I have for my wife and my family. Everything about this video is true and actually my life. We shot the entire video at my house on my farm. My wife is playing my wife. My son is playing my son! My family is playing my family! [Laughs] We also incorporated shots that were taken in real time.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they see that real, honest and true love does exist, and that you can find that someone to grow old with.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It felt emotional. I also felt relieved because it lived up to the high hopes I had for it. When it’s your REAL life being captured and REAL emotions on the line you don’t want to miss the mark… we did not…I cry every single time I watch the video. And each time at a different spot because I pick up on something different every time.