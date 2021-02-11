Mickey Guyton Milks Cows With Cardi B During New Facebook Program ‘Cardi Tries’

If thinking for a second that giving birth this week to her new son Grayson Clark Savoy would slow down country performer Mickey Guyton, well, you’re wrong. Her star — via a guest appearance on Cardi B’s new Facebook Watch program “Cardi Tries” — continues to rise.
In a teaser posted to her Facebook page, Cardi invites the “Black Like Me” vocalist to a farm, where they milk cows, pet pigs, and more. Guyton questions the multi-platinum selling rap star, social media icon, and pop-culture influencer, “what are we doing here?” “I really want to have a farm,” Cardi replies. From there, the entertainment ensues.
Cardi B’s eight-episode Facebook Messenger Watch Together series highlights the Grammy-winning emcee, as noted via a press release, “take on outrageous new challenges, bringing her positivity and unique style as she tries her hand at becoming a ballerina, teacher, sushi chef, and more.”