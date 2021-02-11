Mickey Guyton Milks Cows With Cardi B During New Facebook Program ‘Cardi Tries’

If thinking for a second that giving birth this week to her new son Grayson Clark Savoy would slow down country performer Mickey Guyton, well, you’re wrong. Her star — via a guest appearance on Cardi B’s new Facebook Watch program “Cardi Tries” — continues to rise.

In a teaser posted to her Facebook page, Cardi invites the “Black Like Me” vocalist to a farm, where they milk cows, pet pigs, and more. Guyton questions the multi-platinum selling rap star, social media icon, and pop-culture influencer, “what are we doing here?” “I really want to have a farm,” Cardi replies. From there, the entertainment ensues.

Cardi B’s eight-episode Facebook Messenger Watch Together series highlights the Grammy-winning emcee, as noted via a press release, “take on outrageous new challenges, bringing her positivity and unique style as she tries her hand at becoming a ballerina, teacher, sushi chef, and more.”

The video is accessible by starting a Facebook Messenger video call or creating a Messenger chat room. From there, swiping up to access the Watch Together menu opens access to not just Guyton's episode but featurettes starring actress Michelle Rodriguez, dancer and singer Debbie Allen, and NBA all-star Damian Lillard. Could Guyton also join Cardi in placing the modifier "Grammy Award Winner" before her name? The previously mentioned "Black Like Me" has Guyton nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. After the event on March 21, Guyton could join the Pointer Sisters in being a Black female artist who has won a country music-related Grammy.




