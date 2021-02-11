Carrie Underwood Sticks To Classic Hymns On Upcoming Faith-Based Project ‘My Savior’

Since the very beginning of her career, superstar Carrie Underwood hasn’t been shy about her faith. Her debut single “Jesus, Take The Wheel” was steeped in belief in a higher power, and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, as well as No. 4 on the Christian Airplay chart.

Her singles “Temporary Home” and the Grammy-winning “Something In The Water” both found crossover success on Christian radio, and her performance of the hymn “How Great Thou Art” with Vince Gill as part of the Academy of Country Music’s Girls’ Night Out Women of Country celebration in 2011 earned millions of views.

Now, following her recent Christmas album, My Gift (which included faith-based standards such as “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night”), Underwood is releasing more details about her upcoming first full-fledged, faith-based album.

My Savior will release March 26, and judging from the track listing she just revealed, the 13-song album will be filled with classic songs Underwood grew up with.

The album starts with an instrumental version of “Jesus Loves Me,” followed by Underwood’s take on “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus,” “Blessed Assurance,” “Just As I Am,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” and yes, “How Great Thou Art.”

CeCe Winans guests on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” Underwood recently appeared on Winans’ livestream concert “An Evening of Thanksgiving with CeCe Winans.”

Underwood’s new album concludes with the nearly 250-year-old hymn “Amazing Grace.”

“It’s been such a blessing to make music like this, inspirational music that is near and dear to my heart,” Underwood said. “These two albums have been on my musical bucket list since the beginning of my career and were planned long before the events of the past year, but somehow it feels like the perfect time to share these beloved songs with the world.”

My Savior Track Listing:

1. “Jesus Loves Me” (Instrumental)

2. “Nothing But The Blood of Jesus”

3. Blessed Assurance

4. Just As I Am

5. Victory in Jesus

6. Great Is Thy Faithfulness (ft. CeCe Winans)

7. O How I Love Jesus

8. How Great Thou Art

9. Because He Lives

10. The Ole Ragged Cross

11. I Surrender All

12. Softly And Tenderly

13. Amazing Grace