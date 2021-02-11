Brad Paisley’s New Single “Off Road” Celebrates Women Not “Staying In Their Lane”

Brad Paisley continues to deliver heartfelt singles in 2021. His latest, “Off Road,” is his first solo output of the year. The empowering, guitar-led track concerns a woman making a cross-country move to follow her dreams and live life on her own terms.

In announcing the single via Instagram, Paisley said, “So I’ve been spending a bunch of time in the studio and I finally got some new music for you, and it’s gonna come out tomorrow,” he said. “There’s a song called ’Off Road’ that’s about every girl that won’t stay in her lane, every girl that busts through roadblocks to get where she wants to go. You know who you are, I hope you love it.”

"She's a little off road / Gravel dust on her halo / I think you oughta know, if you want to ride along, just hang on," the chorus reads. "Where she's going ain't paved / She ain't looking for a highway / She ain't gonna stay in her lane / 'Cause she's a little off road." As noted, the track's hook is powerful and could spur this single, joining 17 other Paisley singles in the past decade as top 40 Billboard Country Airplay chart hits. Paisley's 2021 has already seen him partner with Jimmie Allen for "Freedom Was A Highway," a well-regarded new track. As well, he has tentative tour dates scheduled for August, September, and November. If wanting to see the West Virginia native before then, he — alongside Blake Shelton — is co-hosting NBC's upcoming Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music television special airing on Valentine's Day, February 14, at 9pm ET.




