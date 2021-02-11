Sam Hunt Teases “New Songs Coming Soon”

For Sam Hunt, via a platinum-selling, number-one Billboard Country Airplay chart hit, 2020 was certainly “Hard To Forget.” This year finds him following up his seventh chart-topper and second top-selling album Southside with an Instagram post teasing “New songs coming soon.”

The short hiatus between releases is unusual for the native of Cedartown, Georgia. Five years elapsed between his albums Montevallo and the previously mentioned Southside. Likely, due to his impressive success via digital streaming platforms, his return with new music is imminent.

January saw the singer/songwriter post a photo of himself alongside frequent co-writing partners, including guitarist and songwriter Tyrone Carreker, plus songwriter and performer Ernest K. Smith. Southside featured the work of both of these creatives and was a top-10 hit worldwide.

Impressively, Hunt’s 2016 breakout hit “Body Like A Back Road”’s viral reach continues five years later, too. Via user Kierra Lewis, it’s inspired one of TikTok’s most viewed clips in recent memory.

In a video about the hit, Lewis, newly discovering the single, is surprised by Hunt’s appearance. She says, “I’m listening to the words, and I’m like, ‘Hold on, let’s just see how this man looks.’ And when I found his Instagram, I literally had to pull over in the car. I was like, ‘No, no, no. You’re telling me this is how a country singer looks?” Continuing, she notes, “I got my phone, and I always make Instagram stories and Snapchat stories, so I’m just used to just grabbing my phone and just instantly expressing how I feel, so I just went to the TikTok app and made a TikTok video.”