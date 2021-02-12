PREMIERE: Nate Barnes’ Empowering, Romantic Ode To Inner Beauty, “You Ain’t Pretty”

</noscript> </div>

South Haven, Michigan-born Nate Barnes’ November-released single “You Ain’t Pretty” has finally received a music video treatment. The video is directed by Taillight TV’s Matthew Paskert, while the song was written by Barnes, alongside Jason Sellers and Jimmy Yeary.

Regarding “You Ain’t Pretty, Barnes says, “This song is about building people up. I hope fans will see this video and feel encouraged. You know, there are so many people that don’t feel very good about themselves, and they are struggling with things they have a hard time talking about.” The song fits Barnes’ artistic perspective like a glove. As his website notes, the former nuclear power plant employee enjoys singing about “God, family, hard work, heartache, love, the simple life, and its simple joys.”

Barnes also found the video shoot to be a rewarding experience. “I had so much fun! I really enjoyed seeing all the work that goes behind the scenes in the making of a music video,” the singer-songwriter says. “The music video really embodies the message of what Jimmy, Jason, and I talked about when we sat down to write the song. It brings to life the actions of love and support, not just telling someone you love and understand them, but actually doing something special for them to build them up. I have to mention that it was really cool to have Jennifer Wayne as the lead role in this video. She was amazing and really did a great job!”

“I have my first music video, and it’s on CMT! It’s so humbling,” Barnes says, awed by seeing his career goals achieved. “What an incredible feeling to see your dreams come true.”