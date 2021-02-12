Maren Morris Announces She’s “About To Start” Recording Her Latest Album

The country star's husband Ryan Hurd also recently revealed that they wrote their vows while sitting across from each other in a bar

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd’s new duet “Chasing After You” isn’t the only music that the established Nashville superstar has forthcoming. While making an appearance on the February 11 edition of Kelleigh Bannen’s Today’s Country Radio, she noted that she’s “actually about to start recording” her third studio album. Continuing, she said, “Ryan and I are about to go on a big, writing, recording trip together. I’ve never gotten away to write — this is the first time we’re going away and trying to do something creative, but we’re bringing our baby with us, and that’s kind of it.”

Morris is aiming for her third Billboard number-one mainstream country chart album, plus potentially her first Billboard Top 200 Album chart and Hot 100 chart number-one achievements. Following “The Bones” being 2020’s longest-reigning number-one single for just over one-third of the year, Morris sequestering herself away to craft her forthcoming release highlights the level of work she’s intending to put into developing material for her latest studio LP.

Morris and Hurd’s “Chasing After You” has been officially released today, and while discussing their co-written single with Bobby Bones recently, they also noted something else they wrote together: their wedding vows. “We wrote our vows [while sitting, across from each other] in a bar,” Ryan Hurd said. “She was on her laptop, and I wrote on my notepad.”

If wanting a biased yet important opinion on Morris’ forthcoming release, Hurd offers more:

“Obviously, we’re all excited about her next album, whenever that is. I’m the only one who’s heard all the songs, so I’m proud of that,” he shared. “I am always amazed at how good Maren is. She’s my favorite songwriter, and honestly, has just a world-class voice. It is very humbling to be a songwriter and to think that some days you’re really good and then come home and realize like, ‘Damn, that was nowhere near as good as what she did today.’ So, I’m excited to watch her get to formulate and put together her new record.”