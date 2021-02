The singer-songwriter began writing his new hit on the day he turned 40 years old

Chris Stapleton’s November 2020-released album Starting Over continued in his streak of earnest and critically-acclaimed albums. The artist has made his first appearance of the new year in support of the album via an intimate performance of the album single “When I’m With You” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Released via Mercury Records Nashville, Stapleton’s fourth full-length release debuted on top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and in the top five of Billboard’s top 200 overall albums chart.

In a thoughtful statement to GQ regarding his latest, Stapleton said, “This record probably involves more things that were in the moment, in theory, that happened while making the record. Not for the record necessarily, but in the time period that the record got made. I rarely write things for records. [On] ’When I’m With You,’ the first line of that song is ’I’m 40 years old.’ I started that song the day I turned 40.”

Regarding the album from the father of five, the Los Angeles Times says, “the album exemplifies the complex emotional character of Stapleton’s best music.”

Stapleton’s album was recorded at Nashville’s iconic RCA Studio A with an all-star team of musical contributors, including his wife Morgane Stapleton on vocals and tambourine, Derek Mixon on drums, J.T. Cure on bass, and producer Dave Cobb on acoustic guitar. With five Grammys, ten Country Music Awards, and seven Academy of Country Music Awards, and numerous platinum and gold records already achieved, Starting Over is expected to continue Stapleton’s run of success.