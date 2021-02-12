Dolly Parton Set to Reunite With ‘9 To 5’ Costars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

Dolly Parton says she plans to reunite with her 9 To 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, when Parton makes a guest appearance on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, which features both Fonda and Tomlin.

“I’ve been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years,” Parton said during an appearance on iTV. “We worked so well together on ’9 to 5,’ it’s a crazy wonderful show. We’ve been trying to write me in somehow. So, when it’s safe for us to actually do a production when they’re back, I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

Last month, Tomlin told the Today show she hoped Parton would appear on the Netflix series.

“We’re always hoping that will happen. We have a great role for her this time, I think she will do it. I’m just hoping she will,” said Tomlin, who also noted Parton’s role could be filmed remotely due to coronavirus restrictions. Grace and Frankie launched in 2015, and centers on two women who are brought together after their husbands announce they are in love with each other and plan to be married.

Parton also recently filmed a video in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Though COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across the country, independent entertainment venues that have been forced to shut their doors to packed audiences are still in great need of support.

In the video, Parton said, “You know, attending live concerts is not an option right now, and many of our neighborhood independent venues like the places where I got my start are at risk of closing forever.” The video also directed viewers to NIVA’s website to learn more about the organization’s advocacy efforts.