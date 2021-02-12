Country Songs To Add To Your Valentine’s Day (And Anti-Valentine’s Day) Playlist

Mix up your playlist with classics from Randy Travis and Dolly Parton, as well as newer songs from Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood

There are so many ways to convey to someone you love them—flowers, cards, a romantic dinner out—and, of course, music.

Here are a few essential country love songs to include on any Valentine’s Day playlist, each one sure to put any lover in a romantic mood.

And for those nursing heartbreak—or who are just over Valentine’s Day—don’t worry, there are plenty of songs for you, too.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “It’s Your Love”

This steamy hit from 1997 is a classic romance ballad from one of country music’s most endearing (and enduring) power couples.