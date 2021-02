Country Songs To Add To Your Valentine’s Day (And Anti-Valentine’s Day) Playlist

Mix up your playlist with classics from Randy Travis and Dolly Parton, as well as newer songs from Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood

There are so many ways to convey to someone you love them—flowers, cards, a romantic dinner out—and, of course, music.

Here are a few essential country love songs to include on any Valentine’s Day playlist, each one sure to put any lover in a romantic mood.

And for those nursing heartbreak—or who are just over Valentine’s Day—don’t worry, there are plenty of songs for you, too.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “It’s Your Love”

This steamy hit from 1997 is a classic romance ballad from one of country music’s most endearing (and enduring) power couples.

Shania Twain, “You’re Still The One”

The glossy pop-country ballad from 1998 is the perfect blend of sultry and sentimental, as Twain assures her lover that the passing years haven’t tempered their romance story. The song earned Twain a Grammy for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Jimmie Allen, “Best Shot”

This soothing 2018 debut chart-topper from Jimmie Allen is at once hopeful, determined and honest. He’s not perfect and knows the challenges that come with a committed relationship, but his leading lady is worth his “Best Shot.” Allen co-wrote the track alongside Josh London and J.P. Williams.

Dolly Parton, “I Will Always Love You”

Parton penned this enduring hit as a farewell ode as she left Porter Wagoner’s show. This song has been a hit for Parton in three different decades. Parton released it in 1974 and again in 1982, as part of the movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. In 1995, she released the song again as a duet with Vince Gill. And of course, the late extraordinary vocalist Whitney Houston turned the song into an iconic pop smash when she released the song as part of the soundtrack for The Bodyguard.

Randy Travis, “Forever and Ever, Amen”

This Don Schlitz and Paul Overstreet composition was included in wedding ceremonies everywhere when it released in 1987, and became Travis’ third No. 1 hit, helping to further Travis’ skyrocketing career.

And for the anti-Valentine’s Day crowd, country music has a lengthy history of high-caliber heartbreak songs. To name a few:

Hank Williams, Sr., “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

One of country music’s most well-known songs, the pain of being cheated on rings in every anguished note Williams sings.

Carrie Underwood, “Undo It”

An anthem for every jilted lover who wishes they could fix a mistake, this rockin’ 2010 track is perfect for those ready to move on, ban an ex-lover’s name from their lips, and rip any photos of said ex out of their picture frames.

Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”

Pearce’s teardrop-soaked vocals center this haunting, moody ballad, as she remembers the high, the hurt, the shine, and the sting of the relationship.

Mickey Guyton, “Heartbreak Song”

Guyton “ain’t gonna bore you with a sob story” in this pop-inflected, defiant track. She has no problem moving on and doing it on her own terms—no wasted nights crying at home, and definitely no breakup songs.

Keith Urban, “You’ll Think Of Me”

Keith Urban is determined to get rid of anything that would bring up old memories of a failed relationship, but makes it clear that while he’ll eventually move on from the fizzled romance, the other party will remember him long after the breakup.