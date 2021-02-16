The Chicks Have “Always Felt A Kinship” With Fellow Texan Beyoncé

During a recent appearance on Kelleigh Bannen’s Essentials Radio Apple Music program, The Chicks reflected on a few of their personally iconic moments, plus offered thoughts regarding their musical future.

Regarding what inspired their 2016 CMA Awards appearance to sing Beyoncé’s single “Daddy Lessons” alongside the pop icon, Natalie Maines noted that two particular bonds inspired the partnership.

“Well, she’s the biggest supporter of women, and then Texans. So I mean, we’ve always felt the kinship with her, for sure.” Moreover, Emily Robinson remembered a rare highlight between the soul superstar and the country queens. “But guys, don’t you remember this? Even back when she was in Destiny’s Child, and we knew they were from Houston, and we were from Texas as well. And we saw them in the airport one time, and it was just that weird like, ’Hey.'”

Beyond having two decades of familiarity with all things Queen Bey, The Chicks also discussed what Bannen referred to as the “trail of bread crumbs” that exists between their breakout 1998 hit “Wide Open Spaces” and “Gaslighter,” their critically-acclaimed 2020 return-to-form. “We thought that was our biggest song that would connect the most with our audience,” Maines said regarding their inaugural smash that won 1998’s CMA Award for Single of the Year.

This interview marks the group’s first appearance of the year. It follows an incredible 2020 that saw them become — with 33 million certified albums sold (27.9 million in the U.S. alone) — America’s best-selling female band and the best-selling country group of the past thirty years.