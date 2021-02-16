Martina McBride, Gladys Knight, Estelle Team For ‘Skyville Live’ Series on CMT

CMT will feature several powerful female voices on Wednesday evening, Feb. 17, when it airs Skyville Live: Gladys Knight and Guests. In these previously-recorded performances, music legend Gladys Knight will welcome Martina McBride and Estelle to perform hits such as Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.”

The episode will air Feb. 17 at 9 pm CT on CMT.

Last month, CMT premiered the broadcast debut of the Skyville Live series with Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson & Friends, which included performances from Brandy Clark, Jason Isbell, Lady A, and Raul Malo.

CMT will air 10 Skyville Live episodes throughout the year, which will include performances from Jerry Lee Lewis, Emmylou Harris, Cyndi Lauper and more. Skyville Live first launched as a small Nashville club. Wally Wilson, co-owner of Skyville Music, soon realized an avenue for a livestream series that could pair famous artists from various genres in an intimate setting.

Last year, McBride released the song “Girls Like Me,” from her appearance on the songwriter-based show Songland. She co-wrote the track alongside Halie Woolridge, Ester Dean, Shane McAnally, Ryan Tedder, Michael Tyler, Dan Swank, Lexi Lauren and Stephanie Chapman.

“I just think that this song is so good because it’s so relatable,” McBride previously told CMT. “And so empowering. It’s basically saying, “We all go through stuff, we all have insecurities, we all have to grow, we all have to make mistakes, and it’s going to be okay.” I’ve been there and I’m okay.