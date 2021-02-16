Luke Combs Will Stream Concert From His ‘What You See Is What You Get’ Tour

“Better Together” hitmaker Luke Combs is definitely missing being on the road, and as much as he misses performing for fans, it’s a sure bet they miss his hit-filled, high-energy shows and that torpedo of a voice.

Until artists can begin touring again, Combs is offering fans a little something to tide them over. On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7pm CT, Combs will air a full concert replay livestream of a concert that was held at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, as part of his What You See Is What You Get Tour. The show will air on his official Facebook and YouTube channels.

“We’re doing it,” Combs wrote on Twitter. “Excited to announce I’ll be going live this Thursday, February 18 at 8 PM ET with a video of a full show of mine from the What You See Is What You Get Tour.”

Combs previously teased the stream, saying, “Sure I’m not the only one, but man, I miss live music. So I got to thinking – my team recorded the shows on my last tour. What would y’all think about me posting a full show to watch? All the camera angles and everything. Thought it may be pretty cool. Maybe the night of Feb. 18?”

Combs’ single “Better Together” has been entrenched atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for several weeks and has been certified Platinum.