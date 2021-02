“This song is so country it has to drive towards town to go hunting,” she said

While she’s been off the road during the pandemic, Ashley McBryde has clearly been doing plenty of writing. She recently performed a new song, “Whiskey and Country Music,” during a performance on the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 13.

“That’s a new one and I thought there was no finer room in the whole wide world to try out a brand new song, so that’s ‘Whiskey and Country Music.’” she said during the livestream from the Opry stage.

“I didn’t write it by myself, Lord knows we had help. That song is so country it has to drive towards town to go hunting,” she added. According to BMI, McBryde penned the track alongside Lee Thomas Miller and Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne.

Tony Emmanuel and Steve Wariner joined McBryde on the Opry bill that night. McBryde also offered “Sparrow” and “First Thing I Reach For,” tracks from her recent full-length album Never Will, and breakthrough hit “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” which in 2019 earned a CMT Music Awards honor for Breakthrough Video of the Year, as well as Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance last year.

McBryde recently announced an upcoming live EP, Never Will: Live From A Distance, set for May 28.