PREMIERE: Caleb Lovely Makes The Best Of Quarantine Life in “We Got A Chance” Video

Guitarist, songwriter and singer Caleb Lovely brings a low-key, fully quarantine-appropriate vibe to the video for his single “We Got A Chance,” but Lovely says filming the video during quarantine also gave him the chance to show off his charismatic, goofy side.

“I am a very goofy person and I am always trying to make everyone laugh. In a year that was quite depressing for everyone, I wanted the video to be fun,” he told cmt.com.

The clip was shot in one room, with Lovely surrounded by books, a few alcoholic beverages and his trusty electric guitar.

“I wanted the video to resemble quarantine, so it was shot all in one location, centered around one chair, embodying the idea of losing your mind,” he said.

Lovely wrote “We Got A Chance” with Morgan Brown, while Christian Cashmir directed the video. Lovely recently shared with cmt.com about the making of the video.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

It was a cold Sunday January day in Tampa, and I remember getting brunch in downtown St. Petersburg. I spent the first few hours walking the pier and taking in the West Florida vibes. I remember having a great time trying on different sunglasses and outfits for the “quarantine” shots and slowly the inspiration of the video just came to me piece by piece. In truth, I’m just playing my normal goofy self! I think that is why I had the most fun, because I was able to just act like my unfiltered self.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The song is about the lock downs of recent, and how my wife and I spent all of our time together eating Mexican food and making margaritas. We were just living for the moment and making the most of such a polarizing year. I wanted the video to resemble quarantine, so it was shot all in one location, centered around one chair, embodying the idea of losing your mind.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I believe this song and video is essentially “me” in all forms. I love that it shows my humorous side and its OK to not take yourself too seriously. I am a very goofy person and I am always trying to make everyone laugh. In a year that was quite depressing for everyone, I wanted the video to be fun. Ultimately the message I want everyone to take away is if we can still love, then we got a chance! Really, that’s all that matters. 2020 taught me that showing up to love each other is all that matters.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

My director, Christian Cashmir, actually edited the video the same night we shot it and sent me a rough cut a few hours after filming. My wife and I were in the hotel room watching the first cut, and we were just cackling like dolphins! Seeing a visual for a song that I produced myself in my little home in Nashville was really a full-circle moment of joy. I felt like a little kid at Christmas. We watched it 20 times and laughed all night.