For Just $35 Million, You Could Own Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Mansion and Private Island in the Bahamas

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — one of country music’s leading hit-making power couples — have listed their mansion on a 20-acre private island in the Bahamas for $35 million. Purchased in 2003, the couple moved into the home — located one hour south of Miami — nine years later.
Named L’île d’Anges, the property is currently listed by Knight Frank Properties, who note that the island on which the 6,500 square foot property is located extends 20 acres with almost 1.3 miles of water frontage. As well, the island — described as being “nurtured and lovingly imagined to provide first-class, beautiful, clean and elegant accommodation” — has a private boating dock.
In a 2017 Architectural Digest cover story regarding their impressive abode, McGraw and Hill called building their private residency a “massive” and “intense” undertaking. Hill said, “We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town.”