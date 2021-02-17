For Just $35 Million, You Could Own Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Mansion and Private Island in the Bahamas

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — one of country music’s leading hit-making power couples — have listed their mansion on a 20-acre private island in the Bahamas for $35 million. Purchased in 2003, the couple moved into the home — located one hour south of Miami — nine years later.

Named L’île d’Anges, the property is currently listed by Knight Frank Properties, who note that the island on which the 6,500 square foot property is located extends 20 acres with almost 1.3 miles of water frontage. As well, the island — described as being “nurtured and lovingly imagined to provide first-class, beautiful, clean and elegant accommodation” — has a private boating dock.

In a 2017 Architectural Digest cover story regarding their impressive abode, McGraw and Hill called building their private residency a “massive” and “intense” undertaking. Hill said, “We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town.”

</noscript> </div> This “town” includes the eight-bedroom main home, two outdoor yurts that provide “high quality, beachfront accommodation,” plus nearly 6,000 square feet of staff houses, engineering facilities, and mechanical storage. In other news of late for the couple, February 2020 saw McGraw re-sign with Big Machine Records and release Here on Earth, his first solo studio album in five years. Recently, “Undivided” — a duet with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line hit radio. It is expected to be included on Here on Earth’s forthcoming deluxe edition. If interested in placing a bid (or seeing photos of the incredible property) on Hill and McGraw’s island paradise, contact agent Edward de Mallet Morgan by visiting the listing here. And be sure to invite us down for a vacation, please! Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



