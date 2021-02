Multi-platinum selling country superstars Florida Georgia Line didn’t disappoint Tuesday evening during their first broadcast performance of 2021. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s evening talk program with a full live concert-stage setup, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley performed their latest single, “Long Live,” from their just-released album Life Rolls On.

“Long Live” was released last September and is a part of Life Rolls On, a 16-track album that marks the tandem’s first time working with producer Corey Crowder. It’s also the group’s first full-length album since 2019’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. The single has achieved global top-20 status, notably as a top-10 single on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts, plus as one of the 100 top Hot Country Songs chart tracks of 2020.

Regarding the single, Brian Kelley told Billboard, “This song has a throwback, Here’s to the Good Times vibe, kind of from our first record. It was a throwback, but kind of new and fresh, and it just feels like an anthem. It’s easy to sing along to it. Ever since we wrote it, we couldn’t stop singing it.”

As well, producer Crowder added, “I didn’t really have anything amazing with it, other than I thought, ‘Man, what a cool thing you’ve said your whole life,’ like, ‘Long live Saturdays’ or ‘Long live Georgia football,.’ What a cool time to be writing a song like that when we’re about to go watch the boys crush it in front of 20,000 people. You know, country music fans having the time of their life. What a song to write in that atmosphere.”