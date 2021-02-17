Luke Combs Shares New Song, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old”

Luke Combs found himself with some extra downtime after his recent performance in Daytona Beach, Florida, due to intense winter weather in the area. During a performance at the Daytona 500 pre-race show on Sunday (Feb. 14), Combs paid tribute to late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, who died in a crash on the track at Daytona International Speedway two decades ago.

Though Combs was unable to travel back home due to the weather, in true singer-songwriter fashion, he used the time to share a new song with fans. On Feb. 16, Combs posted a video of himself playing an acoustic version “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” which he wrote alongside Channing Wilson and Rob Snyder.

In the new song, Combs affirms he “can still raise hell all night with the boys when I want to,” but these days, “I spend most my happy hours here at home…I’m in the middle of growin’ up and gettin’ old.”

Combs was just named to the TIME100 Next list, which recognizes emerging leaders including Combs, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby, Chloe X Halle, and more. Combs’ entry on TIME’s list included a tribute penned by none other than Garth Brooks.

“In this age of self-promotion, Luke Combs is letting everybody else do the talking for him. That’s big in country music, which is all about sincerity and humility. And—despite his achievements, including winning Best Album at the 2020 Country Music Awards—Luke has both of those in spades. He realizes that being a star is not up to him: the people will confirm it,” Brooks wrote.

“Everything Luke tries—from Brooks & Dunn to classic country, neoclassic country and today’s country—he sounds very much at home,” Brooks continued. “He’s a singer who you can tell is really comfortable. If I could pull him over and tell him one thing, it would be to just keep doing what he’s doing. Just follow that music. What resonates with him will resonate with the audience, with me, with everybody who’s listening.”

On Feb. 18, Combs will premiere a stream of a concert from his What You See Is What You Get Tour.

See Luke’s performance of “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” below:



