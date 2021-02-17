Dan & Shay Fulfill Wedding Request, Film Special Video For “My Side Of The Fence”

Nashville hitmakers Dan & Shay are — like most of Nashville — quarantining while dealing with an intense Winter Storm Advisory that’s left Music City covered in snow and ice. Attempting to find a way to pass the time, the tandem has been posting short acoustic versions of their hits to social media.

Via Instagram, they recently fulfilled a popular request for a version of their 2018 hit “My Side of the Fence.” “The other day (pre-ice storm), a fan asked if we could sing a bit of my side of the fence for their wedding, so we filmed a chorus on our phone,” the duo noted. “[We] figured since we’re stuck at our houses until the roads are cleared, we might as well post it here for anyone else who has been asking about this song.”

Dan & Shay also joke about their clearly not ready for prime-time broadcast attire, too, joking, “Also, there’s a lot to unpack in this vid, visually. tequila written on the guitar (it was a gift and actually sounds better than any of my other guitars lol), grey sweatshorts, golf jacket, messy ponytail. we’re basically fashion icons.”

Given that Nashville could be suffering from the storm and its fallout for the next week, Dan & Shay have also asked their fans to “let us know which song we should do next,” as they are likely to post more acoustic pairings.

When attempting to stave off freezing temperatures by fulfilling requests for wedding shout-outs and performances, Dan & Shay have followed up 2020 smash hit Justin Bieber duet “10,000 Hours” with their current, surging single “Glad You Exist.” They will also be mentors on the forthcoming 20th season of The Voice, alongside Blake Shelton.