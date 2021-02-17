Reba McEntire Guest Stars in New Comedy ‘Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar’

"I just wanted to know where, when, and what am I going to wear?" says McEntire

Reba McEntire has added another screen role to her resume, with a cameo in the just-released comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, featuring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Actors, writers and producers Mumolo and Wiig, known for their work crafting the hit movie Bridesmaids, portray two best friends on a vacation that goes comically wrong—but Reba saves the day in a surprise role portraying a sea spirit.

“I know you’re going to be surprised, but this is the first time I’ve ever played a sea spirit,” McEntire, 65, recently told USA Today.

A self-described fan of Bridesmaids, Reba said she laughed out loud when reading the script for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

“I just wanted to know where, when, and what am I going to wear?” says McEntire. “I was so ready and excited to do it.”

McEntire filmed her scenes in Cancun and noted there was one adjustment that had to be made to her role.

“The script had me diving in and swimming off. And I can’t dive,” said McEntire. “They said, don’t worry about that. We’ll fix it.”

In addition to her turn as Annie on Broadway’s Annie Get Your Gun in 2001, Reba has appeared in numerous shows and series, most notably for her role as Reba Hart on the long-running series Reba from 2001-2007.

On the small screen, she’s appeared in Young Sheldon, Last Man Standing, Working Class, Red Blooded, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, as well as a starring role in Malibu Country (2012-2013). She’s starred in the TV movies Is There Life Out There? and Forever Love (each based one of Reba’s classic radio hits), and made appearances on the big screen in movies including Tremors (1990) and Maverick (1994).