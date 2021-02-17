Kacey Musgraves Bought Her Grandmother’s House and Painted It Pink

The home is located in Golden, Texas, which is currently covered in snow thanks to Winter Storm Uri

It’s currently well below freezing in Kacey Musgraves’ hometown of Golden, Texas. However, if you pulled up and saw the home that once belonged to the superstar country artist’s grandmother, you’d probably crack a smile warm enough to melt through the icy conditions.

The house Musgraves grew up in was purchased by the star and re-painted pink, her grandmother’s favorite color. As well, the porch ceiling features a Texas flag, painted there by Musgraves’ mother, Karen, an artist. Via Twitter, the artist who recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone noted, “Ain’t neverrr seen Golden, TX like this,” sharing a photo of the pink house covered in snow. “Years ago it was going to be put up for sale so I saved it from being sold & painted it baby pink because it was my Memaw’s favorite color,” Musgraves continued. “My mom painted the porch ceiling like this because texas.”

Ain’t neverrr seen Golden, TX like this. (This is the house I grew up in.) 💗 pic.twitter.com/1FyEIk36sy — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 17, 2021

When not traveling through a winter storm emergency or featured in rock magazines, Musgraves was relatively quiet in 2020 following the release of her gold-selling album Golden Hour in 2018. Notably, her partnership with Australian vocalist Troye Sivan and producer Mark Ronson for “Easy” was an eagerly-anticipated and well-received release to close the year.

Currently, Musgraves is working on her fifth studio album with Golden Hour’s producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. “I can’t help but write about what I’m going through. I want to honor the huge range of emotions that I’ve felt over this past year, past six months,” she told Rolling Stone, as well as mentioning that she has nearly 40 songs already completed.