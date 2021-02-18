Mickey Guyton Shares a List of Her Favorite Black Country Stars

The "Black Like Me" singer is using her platform as a Grammy nominee to shine a spotlight on fellow artists

In the midst of preparing for the Grammys, where she’s the first Black solo female artist to be nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, Mickey Guyton made time in her busy schedule as a new mother to highlight and offer thoughts on a few emerging Black country artists for Good Morning America.

Yes, in there were Brittney Spencer and Reyna Roberts, who CMT has highlighted as a part of the 2021 class of the Next Women of Country. Regarding Roberts, she noted, “She’s a little firecracker. I like to say she’s a shot of fireball. She’s amazing.” As well, related to Spencer, she was also glowing in her comments, saying, “Brittney Spencer is a lyrical genius — poetic — a beautiful woman.”

Furthermore, Guyton highlighted British-born Yola, whose Grammy nominations last year for Best Americana Album, Best New Artist, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song paved the way for Guyton this year. As well, Black male pop-country artists Breland and Rvshvd were listed as notable, with the latter compared to Jason Aldean. Moreover, Guyton added, “[Rvshvd] has a cool perspective of country that I think people would really love to hear.” Platinum-selling Breland’s single “My Truck” was also called “amazing.”

Guyton also noted the past connections between Black country artists and rising stars of the present, naming Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Charley Pride as her inspirations. Related to Charles, the Grammy nominee said, “Ray Charles did a country album, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. He’s another one that I would love to honor that took a chance to be seen in a genre that wasn’t necessarily…he wouldn’t normally be seen.”