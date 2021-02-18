Cody Johnson Shares His Journey From Rodeos to Concert Stages in New Documentary

Cody Johnson has carved out his career on his own terms, first on the rodeo circuit, before transitioning to music, touring all over Texas and painstakingly building his fanbase one concert at a time, ultimately leading to Johnson inking a major record deal with Warner Music Nashville. In 2019, he issued his seventh overall album, and first in conjunction with a major label, with Ain’t Nothin’ to It.

Last year, Johnson chronicled the emotional highs and lows of his journey in the intense track “Dear Rodeo,” a duet with music superstar (and former barrel racer) Reba McEntire.

Johnson will soon give fans a deeper look into his life and career with the upcoming documentary Dear Rodeo, which includes his duet partner McEntire. In the newly-released trailer for the documentary, Johnson reminisces about dreaming of being a cowboy as a child.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be the Lone Ranger,” he says in the introduction to the documentary, over images of Johnson onstage and in the rodeo arena. “I always had those heroes like Gus McCrae from Lonesome Dove, John Wayne…that’s what I wanted to be when I grow up, because he’s always the good guy. He’s always the larger-than-life guy that walks into a room.”

“I always thought everyone wanted to be a cowboy or a cowgirl,” McEntire adds in the trailer. “It’s a way of life that’s very romantic.”

Speaking about his career pivot from rodeo to music, Johnson said, “I think the bull was just a representation of something that I was looking for, because I knew that it was gonna be tougher than any mountain I’ve ever climbed.”

No release date has been set for the documentary.