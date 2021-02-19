Kane Brown Tells A Charming, Yet Surprising Story About His First Kiss

“My first kiss…I was in a trailer park and I was like 7 years old and she was like 13.”

In a recent interview with comedian Theo Von on YouTube, country star Kane Brown reminisced on his surprising first kiss, with his neighbor, while living in the trailer park that his nana owned. Continuing, he noted, “Mine was like everybody’s first kiss, it was like I left, I didn’t stay and I don’t even think I talked to her again after that. It was like a okay, that was cool.”

Continuing regarding his wild childhood, which he called “honestly probably the best time of my life,” Brown recalls his punishment for being caught smoking cigarettes. “My papaw made me eat the pack afterwards, he made me literally chew the whole pack.”

Brown's had a hot start to 2021. He's announced the start of a new label, 1021 Entertainment, in a joint venture partnership with Sony Music Nashville. As well, he announced the signing of Restless Road — a Nashville-based trio — to the label. He also is looking to follow-up on his Mixtape Vol. 1 EP, which featured collaborative singles "Cool Again" featuring Nelly and "Be Like That" featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, plus "Worldwide Beautiful," a hopeful ode to togetherness. He also recently made his official Grand Ole Opry debut at the venue's televised 95th-anniversary celebration. His performance of "For My Daughter" was dedicated to his year-old daughter Kingsley. Prior to the artist's performance, Blake Shelton praised Brown, saying, "Country music always needs new superstars and this next talented guy has been making a very big impression in country music and beyond over the last few years in a big way." Marcus K. Dowling




