Keith Urban Partners With Australian Vocalist Amy Sharp for “Love Songs Ain’t For Us”

With the release of “Love Songs Ain’t For Us” — his new duo with Australian singer Amy Sharp, Keith Urban also adds Ed Sheeran as a songwriter to his impressive list of superstar collaborations over his three decades as a performer.
The plaintive, yet grooving guitar ballad was described by Sharp as being “so classy and timeless,” that she “needed to find a class act to join [her],” she noted. As far as her partnership with Urban for the recording, she continued, “[Urban] is so professional and well respected around the world…it was a no-brainer.”
