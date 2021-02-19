Keith Urban Partners With Australian Vocalist Amy Sharp for “Love Songs Ain’t For Us”

With the release of “Love Songs Ain’t For Us” — his new duo with Australian singer Amy Sharp, Keith Urban also adds Ed Sheeran as a songwriter to his impressive list of superstar collaborations over his three decades as a performer.

The plaintive, yet grooving guitar ballad was described by Sharp as being “so classy and timeless,” that she “needed to find a class act to join [her],” she noted. As far as her partnership with Urban for the recording, she continued, “[Urban] is so professional and well respected around the world…it was a no-brainer.”

Insofar as working with four-time Grammy winner Sheeran, Sharp adds, "Ed asked me if I wrote songs about my man, I told him I do, but love songs aren't really for us. He then smiled and said, 'Ok that's what we'll do then.' This song is as loved up as you'll get from me and I love it." As far as Urban's 2021, he has a slate of 11 dates scheduled for his The Speed of Now Tour scheduled for Australia this December. As well, he's recently partnered with relaxation app Calm to release an hour-long track aimed at promoting better sleep described as "a dreamy, ethereal sleep song designed to help you unwind and drift off." This follows a 2020 that saw him host the Academy of Country Music's Awards program, plus appear on global hit singles "God Whispered Your Name," P!nk duet "One Too Many," plus "Be a Light" alongside Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.




