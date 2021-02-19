The five-city trek will include a show at Billy Bob’s Texas on March 10

HARDY Teams Up With Koe Wetzel For Run of Texas Shows

HARDY is ready to return to the road!

The singer-songwriter, known for his recent chart-topper “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, will do a five-date run of Texas concerts in March, and he’s bringing along popular Texas touring artist Koe Wetzel.

HARDY released his own full-length debut album A Rock last year, after earning his songwriter’s cred by penning hits such as Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple” and “Talk You Out Of It,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” and Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls.” In 2019, he released the EP Hixtape, Vol. 1, featuring collaborations with Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Thomas Rhett, Tracy Lawrence, and more.

During his teen years, Wetzel spent his time bettering his music skills while serving linebacker for his high school football team. He went on to play for Tarleton State University, until he was sidelined by an ankle injury. Wetzel dropped out of college to focus on music and in 2017, released his debut project Noise Complaint, followed by 2019’s Harold Saul High. Since 2015, Wetzel has earned more than 100 million streams and views and last year, he inked a deal with Columbia Records.

See the tour dates below:

March 9: Country River Club, Tyler, TX

March 10: Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX

March 11: Cooper’s Live, CHristoval, TX

March 12: La Hacienda, Midland, TX

March 13: Cook’s garage, Lubbock, TX