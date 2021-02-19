Loretta Lynn Collaborates With Margo Price on Remake of “One’s On The Way”

“One’s On The Way,” a feisty, humorous look at motherhood, became a chart-topping hit for Loretta Lynn in 1971, but the song still resonates with fans and artists today, as evidenced by Lynn’s cool new rendition of the song featuring Americana artist Margo Price. In 2019, Price earned a Grammy nomination in the all-Genre Best New Artist category, and took home an Americana Music Association honor in 2018 for Song of the Year (“A Little Pain”).
“Obviously I love her voice, I love the way she sings — it’s so powerful,” Price said during a behind-the-scenes video clip. “but it is what she’s saying and how she’s saying it…those story-songs gave me the blueprint, as a country artist and just as a writer in general.”