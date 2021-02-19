Loretta Lynn Collaborates With Margo Price on Remake of “One’s On The Way”

“It was an important song at the time, and it's still an important song,” Price says

“One’s On The Way,” a feisty, humorous look at motherhood, became a chart-topping hit for Loretta Lynn in 1971, but the song still resonates with fans and artists today, as evidenced by Lynn’s cool new rendition of the song featuring Americana artist Margo Price. In 2019, Price earned a Grammy nomination in the all-Genre Best New Artist category, and took home an Americana Music Association honor in 2018 for Song of the Year (“A Little Pain”).

“Obviously I love her voice, I love the way she sings — it’s so powerful,” Price said during a behind-the-scenes video clip. “but it is what she’s saying and how she’s saying it…those story-songs gave me the blueprint, as a country artist and just as a writer in general.”

"It was an important song at the time, and it's still an important song, to be able to talk about birth control and women's rights in country music. It was legendary," Price says of "One's On The Way." "One's On The Way" was the title track from her 1972 album and was penned by Shel Silverstein, who also wrote Johnny Cash's "A Boy Named Sue" and Tompall Glaser's "Put Another Log on the Fire." The new collaboration is part of Lynn's upcoming 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough, which releases March 19. The 13-track album includes collaborations with Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker and Carrie Underwood. The album was produced by Lynn's daughter Patsy Lynn Russell, alongside John Carter Cash. Jessica Nicholson




