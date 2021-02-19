Kacey Musgraves, Midland, Maren Morris and others are posting to social media to raise donations for those in need

Country Stars Are Sharing Ways You Can Help Texans Impacted by Winter Storm Uri

Several country artists are doing what they can to help those impacted by the treacherous winter weather in Texas, as millions of Texas residents struggle to find warmth, food and shelter due to power outages and frozen pipes in frigid temperatures. The state’s electric grid operator lost control of the power supply, leaving millions without electricity and heat.

Texas native Maren Morris shared information on several organizations that are aiding those impacted by the winter weather in Texas.

“This company is donating blankets, wipes, diapers and formula to babies impacted by the winter storms. Please donate if you can,” Morris said, sharing a post from Baby2Baby. She also shared information on warming shelters set up by the Salvation Army.

Trio Midland partnered with Casa de Luz in Austin, Texas, to provide a free meal to those who need food.

“Hey Austin, we wanted to provide those who might need a meal during these difficult circumstances a place to grab a warm bite…Stay safe y’all,” they said.

Hey Austin, We wanted to provide those who might need a meal during these difficult circumstances a place to grab a warm bite. Head to Casa de Luz (1701 Toomey Rd) today for tacos on us at 12PM while supplies last. Thanks to the cooks at @CasaDeLuz. Stay safe y’all. – Midland pic.twitter.com/zubrKPacFv — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) February 19, 2021

Brothers Osborne announced that for the next week, proceeds from sales of the duo’s merch will aid American Red Cross of Central and South Texas.

“We got ya, Texas,” the duo posted on Twitter.

Texas native Kacey Musgraves announced a line of T-shirts to help raise funds for those in need. In fearless Musgraves fashion, the shirts are emblazoned with the slogan “Cruzin’ For A Bruzin’” trolling Texas senator Ted Cruz. While Texas residents are desperate for water and warmth—many even sleeping in cars and burning their own furniture in an attempt to keep warm—Cruz took a flight out of the state this week to Cancun.

“Texas is cold, I can be cold,” Musgraves tweeted.

All proceeds will directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food. https://t.co/L6CW0YAGV7 Available thru Sunday! 🏖 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

If you’re looking for ways that you can help Texans in need, we’ll be updating this post with more resources as they become available.