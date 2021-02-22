Carly Pearce Is Not “A Dating App Girl”

Carly Pearce celebrated her 30th birthday with her just-released EP, 29. Of the hard lessons learned at the end of her 20s, she noted, “29 was just like a year of a lot of those moments of twists and turns, but ultimately got me to a really happy place.”

Of the lessons Pearce learned, foremost was that she doesn’t know how to date and that she would “never again” date someone in the music industry. Regarding the former, she continued, “I don’t know how to date. I tried one of those artist dating apps, like where it’s for people that are in the public eye, and I hated it. I just don’t think I’m a dating app girl. So, I’m just kinda under the assumption that when I’m supposed to meet somebody, I’ll meet them in a way that makes sense, I guess.”

Furthermore, Pearce recently wiped her Instagram clean as a creative and personal reset. Regarding the move, she noted, “It’s so hard as artists right now to feel connected to fans, and for me, I kind of wanted to give them something visually since I can’t be there live.”

She continued, “[Resetting my Instagram] was kind of like a cool turning of the page, kind of like wiping everything clean for a minute to then show them that this is a new chapter, this is a new start for me. I know a lot of you have been wondering where I’m at in the process over the past year, and I’m ready to show you.”