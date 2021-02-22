TJ Osborne, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile Join Actor Leslie Jordan for New Duets Album

Some of country music’s most talented tunesmiths are teaming with actor and social media personality Leslie Jordan for Company’s Comin’, a duets album set for April 2.
The project was inspired by Jordan’s weekly “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’” livestream, and features Jordan performing gospel hymns alongside Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne, Katie Pruitt and more.
The first release from the project is Jordan’s rendition of “Angel Band,” featuring Grammy winner Brandi Carlile. The project was co-produced by Danny Myrick and Travis Howard.
