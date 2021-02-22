TJ Osborne, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile Join Actor Leslie Jordan for New Duets Album

</noscript> </div>

“My dear friend Travis Howard and I would get together on Sundays to sing these old hymns just because we loved them,” Jordan said in a statement. “Somewhere along the way, my business partner, Mike Lotus, took a real interest in what we were doing and started looking up and learning about every old Baptist hymn he could find. I think he realized, like we did, that the songs held something brilliant about the human condition and were a deep comfort to anyone who heard them, religious or not. He started posting our performances online, and the response was just incredible.”

The 65-year-old actor, comedian and East Tennessee native became an internet sensation last year, earning more than 5 million followers when he began posting hilarious social media videos to pass the time during quarantine. Jordan is best known for his roles in Will & Grace and Call Me Kat.

Jordan is also set to launch his own Apple Music Country show, Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan, Feb. 28.