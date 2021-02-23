Brad Paisley Once Performed for Toddlers in West Virginia

“I think I got booed off the stage by, like, five-year-olds.”
Brad Paisley’s had a quarter-century-long country music career highlighted by 12 studio albums, 15 headlining tours, and 21 number-one singles. However, as he recently told Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show, his most daunting live event was being booked to sing for children in his hometown of Glen Dale, West Virginia.
“I got booked to sing for toddlers at the library one afternoon, and I don’t recommend that for anybody,” he remembered. “Unless you’re like Raffi or one of those people that really cater to that, there’s nothing in your arsenal that will work. That is the test of all tests on a performer.”