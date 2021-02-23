Kane Brown Has a Sweet Daddy-Daughter Moment in Hilarious Video Clip

Like most dads, Brown is willing to take the fall to make his daughter laugh

Most dads will do anything to make their daughters smile—and Kane Brown is no exception.

The “Famous Friends” singer’s wife Katelyn recently shared a video of Brown making their 1-year-old daughter Kingsley laugh by throwing an orange ball and pretending to fall down. His daughter responds by laughing hysterically in the cute clip.

Katelyn captioned the video, saying, “Nothing is funnier than daddy pretending to fall.”

Fans and fellow country artists like responded to the clip, with RaeLynn saying “I can’t take it lol,’ while Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean commented, “I NEED HER!”

Brown’s daughter, Kingsley Rose, was born Oct. 29, 2019. Just two days after welcoming Kingsley into the world, Brown released the song “For My Daughter.” In the track, he imagines the scenarios where Kingsley will need her father by her side as she grows up, like playing catch, having her heart broken or being scared of monsters as a child.

In the extremely personal song, Brown sang of how “history repeats itself,” noting that since he grew up without his own father in his life, he was determined that “I’m gonna be the best one I can be.”