After achieving a platinum-selling album featuring a number-one Billboard Country Airplay chart single in a quarantine year, Sam Hunt’s first order of business in 2021 is straightforward by comparison: he wants to complete re-growing his beard, get back in shape, and get back in the studio to record a follow-up to his 2020 album Southside.

“I’ve just been getting my day-to-day in order, eating healthier, work, trying to work out, and shake off 2020. The next chapter will be getting back in the studio and trying to write,” the vocalist told Radio.com’s Katie Neal won her Superstar Power Hour program. “We’re going to take a little retreat down to Florida in the beginning of March and write for the whole month. So, I’m excited about that. I’ve been getting ideas ready for that trip.”

Following up Southside’s incredible success will not be easy, though. Regarding the factors that led to that album’s success, Hunt noted, “There’s lots of different personalities out there, lots of different country fans out there and lots of different tastes so I try to cover as much ground as I can,” to Radio.com’s Coop on his Rockin’ Country Saturday Night show.

Furthermore, he continued, “One of the things I really appreciate about our fans is that everybody’s not coming to hear the one song that we all agree we like from the record. There are groups that are drawn to certain songs that other groups aren’t as high on.”

The two-time Academy of Country Music award-winner continued, “If I stuck to one lane, I feel like a large part of the fanbase would be disappointed in that, so I try to cover a little more ground on the records than I maybe would be able to if I was just specifically trying to write to have success on radio.”