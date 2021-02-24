Dan + Shay Take on the #WithoutTellingMe TikTok Challenge

Leave it up to Dan + Shay to know how to productively spend what must feel like “10,000 Hours” cooped up in their homes in Nashville. For the duo, that involves taking a self-deprecating stab at TikTok user Sharon Rowland’s off-key and hilarious attempt at singing their 2018 hit “Tequila” to “tell [us] he got drunk last night, without telling [us] that he got drunk.”

For the past month, hundreds of thousands of Tiktok users have been entertained by how much Dan and Shay continue to be entertained by how much their fans love the 2018 Grammy winner for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. If ever wanting proof that country’s hit singles provide indelibly memorable moments for country fans, it’s hearing:

“Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle / Swearing on a Bible, baby, I’d never leave ya / I remember how bad I need ya / When I taste tequila” reimagined as “Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle / Swearing on a baible baible, I’ll never see ya / I remember how bad I need ya / When I taste tequila” to have it hit home just how deep the connection is between the top-selling country stars and their rabid fanbase.

Dan and Shay have followed the success of Justin Bieber collaboration “10,000 Hours” with their latest single, “Glad You Exist,” which had another viral social media moment during Valentine’s Day. As Dan Smyers notes, “[We saw] so many incredible stories on social media of people…you know the military homecomings, babies, engagements… all kinds of stuff. [It was] super inspiring for us to watch that stuff. [We refreshed] our feed non-stop, all day everyday watching it. To watch the fans tell the story…is kind of different than anything we’ve ever done before.”