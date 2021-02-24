Cody Johnson Is Prepping an 18-Track Album to Release Later This Year

Good news, Cody Johnson fans! The singer/songwriter says he has a full album set to release this year.

“I’m sitting on top of an 18-track record that we are going to drop this year,” he told radio station Y100 in San Antonio. “I feel like you should always feel like it’s the best record you’ve ever done, but this is by far the best, most versatile record I’ve ever done because I had the time.”

He says that time off the road has put in a good space, vocally and creatively. “In the past, you play four shows, you fly in, you record for four days, you fly back out and you play three or four more shows. Your voice is not rested, [and] your mind is kind of just too much music going on. But I had all this time off and when I went into the studio, it was like I’d never been in a studio before. It was really good for the creative side.”

He says another silver lining to being off the road is that he was able to spend more time with his daughters, Clara Mae (6) and Cori (4). He also renewed his marriage vows with his wife Brandi.

“2020 was a great year for me. I know a lot of people are going to be pissed when they hear that. But it’s all about perspective. If you want to concentrate on the negative you can find it…or you can shift your focus to your family and on what matters most…That’s what my focus and perspective shifted to in 2020. I’m not getting to be on the road, but I’m going to focus on the positive…it’s been therapeutic for me.”

Everyone remembers their first bull ride. I was hooked on the adrenaline from the get-go. Watch the exclusive clip from my upcoming #DearRodeo documentary now! pic.twitter.com/2O5h4tq1xE — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) February 22, 2021

Though a release date for the new album hasn’t been set yet, he’s giving fans another early look at his upcoming documentary, Dear Rodeo. In a new preview clip, Johnson shares a little more of his story—the tale of his very first bull ride.

“I got the opportunity to go to Mike King’s house in Texas. I got trash talked to, like, ’There are only real bull riders back here.’ They enjoyed putting me on bulls I had no business being on. They were making jokes like, ’I’ll give you my rope. I’ll give you my spurs if you can ride one.’ These were bulls that guys who had been riding their whole lives were getting on. I had barely sat on a horse,” he said with a chuckle.

“To get on this caliber of bull, it was stupid…I barely held on to one, and I got the piss stomped out of me at the end of it. But the adrenaline and the feeling that I got was unlike anything I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”

No release date has been set for the Dear Rodeo documentary at this time.