Lauren Alaina Learned to Sing by Listening to Christina Aguilera and Martina McBride

Rossville, Georgia native Lauren Alaina’s kicked off 2021 with the Jon Pardi collaboration “Getting Over Him,” which doubles as the title of her September 2020-released EP. While discussing her latest with the UK’s Holler, she also described a few of her singing inspirations to the publication. Of course, a usual suspect like Dolly Parton made the cut. But, it’s in two other vocalists she mentions that offer a sense of the depth and scope of both her vocal instrument and professional aspirations.

Regarding Christina Aguilera’s risqué 1999 hit “Genie in a Bottle,” Alaina says, “I wore this record out. It’s funny, I was in a pageant one time, but I didn’t do the pageant portion, just the talent portion. I picked ‘Genie in a Bottle’ to sing. My mother said when I was onstage at like seven or eight years old, singing that song, that’s when she realized for the first time what that song was about, and she was like, ’Oh, my gosh.’ I did not have any idea what it was about at the time.”

Furthermore, she continues, “Martina McBride and Christina Aguilera pretty much taught me how to sing. I learned how to sing runs from Christina, and I learned how to be a country singer from Martina. I’m not saying I’m as good a singer as them, but I will say that they taught me how to do what I do.”

Continuing regarding her current single’s flirty inspirations, she says, “I need to get out and have a good time, which I didn’t really know how to do because I’ve been in the public eye since I was 16. I’ve still never kissed a boy in a bar.”