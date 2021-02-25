Fellow country stars flocked to the comments to praise Eldredge's voice

Brett Eldredge Delights Instagram Followers With Acoustic Rendition of “Killing Me Softly”

On Wednesday (Feb. 24), Brett Eldredge offered up a brief acoustic rendition of the Fugees classic “Killing Me Softly” on Instagram.

He asked his fans to let him know if they remembered the 1996 hit, before offering up a chorus and verse of the song, singing the lyrics from a male perspective.

“This song always gets me feelin’ every feelin…” Eldredge captioned his Instagram post.

Fellow country artists immediately commented on Eldredge’s smooth, passionate vocals.

Carly Pearce said, “I mean your voice is ridiculous.” While Morgan Evans added, “Sing ittttt!!!”

Jimmie Allen commented, “Dude, you could literally sing the names floor tile brands and I would buy it.”

The song was originally titled “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and became a hit for Roberta Flack in 1973, earning her Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The song’s title was shortened to “Killing Me Softly” and included on the Fugees’ 1996 album The Score, with Lauryn Hill on lead vocals, earning the group a Grammy for Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal.