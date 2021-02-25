Luke Bryan Gets “Emotional” When He Thinks About Getting Back on the Road

Luke Bryan’s in the midst of a push for Born Here Live Here Die Here, his gold-selling seventh studio album that has yielded two top-five singles, “One Margarita” and “Down To One.” The star can also currently be seen as a judge on the current season of American Idol. However, during an artist Q&A at the recent 2021 Country Radio Seminar, he was a little less than excited about the state of his career.

Regarding the potential end of quarantine and a return to regular live gigs, Bryan said, “No one will be more emotional in the room than me. Getting to get back to doing what you love is gonna be really powerful.” Bryan’s presumed date to return to the road is May 30 to kick off his “Proud to Be Right Here Tour,” rescheduled from summer 2020.

Seven headlining tours in the past decade have left Bryan “a little calloused” to the constant grind of soundchecks, meet-and-greets and other pre-and-post-show rituals. However, the extended absence of his typical schedule has forced him to “reset and recalibrate [his] appreciation.” He also admitted to not “[knocking] it out of the park creatively” during the COVID-19 era. “Yeah, I did mentally check out a little bit, in a good way,” he continues.

However, most concerning to him about getting back on the road isn’t his band playing together again. Rather, arguably the most important instrument in his career — his voice — is a potential concern. “I’ve gotta get my voice [back in shape]. “It’s a muscle. It’s gonna be interesting getting back on tour to see how the voice holds up.”